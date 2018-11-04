CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Oct. 28
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which four-legged friend joined the Ottawa police this week?
Which holiday is the City of Gatineau celebrating in a bigger, more colourful way this week?
And why are squirrels gnawing away at an Ottawa man's Honda CRV?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to confound and perhaps even astound you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.