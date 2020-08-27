CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Oct. 18

Why are U.S. authorities taking a close look at a website run by a retired University of Ottawa professor?

What is Ottawa's transit commission hoping to install on the city's buses?

And why has a developer decided to change the name of the homes his firm's been building in western Quebec?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.