CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Oct. 18
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why are U.S. authorities taking a close look at a website run by a retired University of Ottawa professor?
What is Ottawa's transit commission hoping to install on the city's buses?
And why has a developer decided to change the name of the homes his firm's been building in western Quebec?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.