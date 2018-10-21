CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Oct. 14
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Where was the nearest store that Ottawans could buy cannabis after it was officially legalized this week?
Where did a plane nearly crash into a house Tuesday morning?
And what injury brought Ottawa Senators rookie Brady Tkachuk's hot start to the season to a sudden halt?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.