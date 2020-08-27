CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Oct. 11

Who did Ottawa police charge this past week for violating the Quarantine Act?

Which potent potable is in short supply at local LCBOs?

And where is a 600-bed "mega-hospital" slated to be built?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.