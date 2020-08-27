Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Oct. 11
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Who did Ottawa police charge this past week for violating the Quarantine Act?

Which potent potable is in short supply at local LCBOs?

And where is a 600-bed "mega-hospital" slated to be built?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.

