CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Nov. 24
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why did a representative from the Ottawa Senators show up at this week's planning committee meeting?
What issue in Kingston, Ont., spurred more than 1,000 people to sign a petition?
And where has there recently been a crackdown on illegal "pirate cabs"?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.