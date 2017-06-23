CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Nov. 10
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What previously unreported problem caused delays Wednesday on Ottawa's light rail line?
What did police do with roughly 850 guns they seized from a local collector?
And which establishments are now permitted in Cornwall, Ont., after the city reversed a ban that dated to 1992?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.