CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Nov. 18
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which eastern Ontario MPP broke ranks with the government this week over cuts to French-language services?
What was city councillor Tim Tierney charged with on Friday?
And which baseball player has a newly-discovered insect named after him, thanks to an Ottawa entomologist?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.