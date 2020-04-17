CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of May 31
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which demographic group makes up roughly six out of every 10 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa?
Who appeared on CBC Radio's The Current this week to talk about the call to de-fund police forces?
And why is one Ottawa city councillor hiring a trapper to patrol parts of her ward?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.