CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of May 3

Which Ottawa care home reported the city's first death of a personal support worker from COVID-19?

Which city's mayor vowed he wasn't trying to "go rogue" by requesting the province give regions more say in lifting and imposing COVID-19 restrictions?

And what was the problem with a made-in-Ottawa rapid COVID-19 test that's caused it to be temporarily restricted by Health Canada?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.