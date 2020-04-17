CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of May 3
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which Ottawa care home reported the city's first death of a personal support worker from COVID-19?
Which city's mayor vowed he wasn't trying to "go rogue" by requesting the province give regions more say in lifting and imposing COVID-19 restrictions?
And what was the problem with a made-in-Ottawa rapid COVID-19 test that's caused it to be temporarily restricted by Health Canada?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.