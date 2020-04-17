CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of May 17
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which major local employer announced it was going "digital by default" and that its offices would not open until 2021?
Where were five workers injured Thursday when a rebar cage collapsed?
And while the City of Ottawa has further eased restrictions around park usage, which pieces of park infrastructure remain off limits?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.