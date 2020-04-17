CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of May 10

What issue drew more than 100 delegations to a multi-day city committee meeting that, due to COVID-19 restrictions, took place entirely online?

Which street will almost certainly not be closing to vehicular traffic after Mayor Jim Watson introduced a surprise motion that effectively quashed the plan?

And what item has a Cornwall, Ont., truck maintenance company been including in its care packages, much to the delight of long-haul truck drivers?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.