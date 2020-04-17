CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of May 10
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What issue drew more than 100 delegations to a multi-day city committee meeting that, due to COVID-19 restrictions, took place entirely online?
Which street will almost certainly not be closing to vehicular traffic after Mayor Jim Watson introduced a surprise motion that effectively quashed the plan?
And what item has a Cornwall, Ont., truck maintenance company been including in its care packages, much to the delight of long-haul truck drivers?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.