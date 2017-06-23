Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of March 8
Ottawa

CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of March 8

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·

Which Ottawa facility is serving as a testing site for people worried they might have COVID-19?

Which local community has cancelled its New Year festivities over concerns about the spread of the virus?

And why has a City of Ottawa committee decided to begin legal proceedings against Coun. Laura Dudas?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News