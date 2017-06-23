CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of March 31
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What's the plan for the lumber from the white pine trees felled during the tornado that struck Arlington Woods?
Which local group hosted a "blackout" to protest changes introduced by Doug Ford's government?
And why did Ottawa Redblacks offensive coordinator Jaime Elizondo leave his post after three seasons with the CFL club?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.