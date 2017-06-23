CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of March 29
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which major Ottawa event that draws large crowds each year was officially cancelled Monday due to fears about COVID-19?
Which region has set up police checkpoints in the hopes of stemming the flow of visitors?
And which iconic hip-hop group donated money Thursday to the Ottawa Food Bank?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.