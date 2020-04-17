CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of June 7
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which type of medical equipment used by paramedics in Renfrew County turned out to be intended solely for non-medical use?
Why was a ByWard Market restaurant recently fined $880 by City of Ottawa bylaw officers?
And how have an increasing number of Gatineau residents been occupying their time during the COVID-19 pandemic?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.