Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of June 28
Ottawa

CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of June 28

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Why are police in Kingston, Ont., now investigating the nail salon at the centre of that city's recent COVID-19 outbreak?

Where have police in western Quebec declared a "prohibited zone" after complaints from nearby residents about parties and noise?

And why has local pitcher Phil Aumont given up on his dream of returning to the major leagues?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now