CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of June 24
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why are residents in one Ottawa south neighbourhood speaking out about plans to build nearly 200 homes in their community?
Which type of bird built a nest on the Bluesfest main stage site?
And which eastern Ontario community will see its 163-year-old daily newspaper shut down its presses later this summer?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.