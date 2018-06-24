CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of June 17
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
How is Gatineau's $2.1-billion light rail network expected to connect with Ottawa?
Who did the Ottawa Senators choose with their fourth overall pick in the NHL draft?
And why did a west Quebec choir cut ties with the church where they've been performing for decades?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.