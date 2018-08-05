CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of July 29
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which international company is Gatineau's Hexo partnering with to create cannabis-infused beverages?
What decision by Ontario's new government has left former senator Hugh Segal "embarrassed" to be a Progressive Conservative?
And why are local craft brewers highly concerned about the ongoing U.S.-Canada trade war?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.