CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of July 28
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Where in Ottawa were drivers spotted using a recently-installed bike lane?
What workers are helping the hospital in Shawville, Que., deal with a summer nursing shortage?
And what did documents confirm about SNC-Lavalin's successful bid to extend Ottawa's north-south light rail line?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.