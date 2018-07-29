CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of July 22
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
In which neighbourhood did a 140-year-old building partially collapse Tuesday?
Why does an Ontario Provincial Police investigation in the town of Merrickville-Wolford have the mayor feeling "very concerned?"
And why was a stretch of the Queensway closed from late Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.