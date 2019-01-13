CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Jan. 6
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why was a convoy of vehicles slowing traffic on Highway 401 on Friday?
What unusual weather phenomenon was observed in a small town outside Kingston?
And what has a Barrhaven high school decided to do in an attempt to cut down on illicit vaping?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.