CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Jan. 6

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Did you keep up with the news this week? (Shutterstock)

Why was a convoy of vehicles slowing traffic on Highway 401 on Friday?

What unusual weather phenomenon was observed in a small town outside Kingston?

And what has a Barrhaven high school decided to do in an attempt to cut down on illicit vaping?

Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

