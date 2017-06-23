Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Jan. 5
Ottawa·New

CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Jan. 5

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·

Who did Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly blame for spreading fear after a downtown shooting?

What is pastor Lee Dyck advocating for in the town of Arnprior?

And which top Canadian athletes are gathering this weekend in Kanata?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|