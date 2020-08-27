CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Jan. 31
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What city initiative is set to return this year, even after generating hundreds of complaints in 2020?
What project was described this week as an act of "wreck-onciliation"?
And which Ottawa Senators youngster played a big role in ending the team's nine-game losing streak?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
