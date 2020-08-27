CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Jan. 17

What reason did the federal government give for denying funding to a local Somali centre?

Which neighbourhood is in line for a $129-million revitalization?

And why is a 13-year-old boy and his surveillance cameras being feted by his neighbours?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.