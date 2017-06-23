CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Jan. 13
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which political party did Glengarry–Prescott–Russell MPP Amanda Simard join?
What caused Ottawa's LRT network to shut down between Hurdman and Blair stations?
And why did a judge award an Ottawa man $700,000 in damages?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.