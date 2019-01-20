CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Jan. 13
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which country wants to tear down its embassy building on Island Park Drive and build an office building in its place?
Why did the Ottawa Catholic School Board pull an award-winning graphic novel from elementary school library shelves?
And why is an English-language newspaper in western Quebec now calling local streets by their French names?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.