Ottawa

CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Feb. 7

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Why have the owners of one Ottawa retirement home chosen to suspend the home's manager?

Why did a Polish court rule that a University of Ottawa professor must apologize for slander?

And where did a small plane crash this week, killing the lone person on board?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.

