CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Feb. 3
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What did Rideau Transit Group say was the cause of a "super eggy" smell at the Rideau LRT station?
Which Ottawa-area politician could be considering a bid for the leadership of the federal Conservative party?
And what did Marial Shayok accomplish this week, making him unique among Ottawa sportspeople?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.