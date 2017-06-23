Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Feb. 3
Ottawa

CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Feb. 3

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·

What did Rideau Transit Group say was the cause of a "super eggy" smell at the Rideau LRT station?

Which Ottawa-area politician could be considering a bid for the leadership of the federal Conservative party?

And what did Marial Shayok accomplish this week, making him unique among Ottawa sportspeople?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|