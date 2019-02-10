CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Feb. 3
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why was the manslaughter trial of Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion suddenly adjourned this week?
What did Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson pledge $15 million for as he revealed the city's 2019 draft budget?
And where might the city's first legal cannabis outlet pop up?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.