It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Where is the City of Ottawa buying federal property at a roughly $22-million discount?

What condition did Ottawans 80 and older have to meet in order to be vaccinated Friday?

And what made Rachel Homan's runner-up finish at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts particularly impressive?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.