It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why did Khadija El-Hilali choose to resign from her job at Rideau Hall last summer?
Why has a western Quebec cottage owned by the CEO of Bell been making headlines?
And where is the Eastern Ontario Health Unit investigating COVID-19 cases that involve variants of concern?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.