CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Feb. 17
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which eastern Ontario city is hosting Canadian passengers previously quarantined on a cruise ship in Japanese waters, over fears of the COVID-19 virus?
What aborted protest caused Coun. Catherine McKenney to raise concerns the City of Ottawa was trying to "quell dissent"?
And according to documents recently tabled in the House of Commons, what did the federal government spend $620,000 on over nearly three years?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.