CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Feb. 17
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which eastern Ontario MPP was removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus over comments he made following a debate on autism funding?
Which team did the Ottawa Senators deal star forward Matt Duchene to?
And what difference will observant Ottawa residents notice next winter when it comes to the city's snow removal fleet?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.