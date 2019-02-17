CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Feb. 10
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What was Kitchisippi Coun. Jeff Leiper doing when he suffered a heart attack Wednesday?
Why is local MPP Lisa MacLeod facing calls to resign her cabinet post?
And which NHL team called up Ottawa 67s goaltender Michael DiPietro to make an emergency start?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.