CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Dec. 8
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Who issued an apology after posing with a sign that said "F--k Doug Ford"?
What part of the city's 2020 budget did seven Ottawa councillors vote against?
And what reason did the province give for cancelling a proposed eastern Ontario wind farm?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.