CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Dec. 8
Ottawa

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·

Who issued an apology after posing with a sign that said "F--k Doug Ford"?

What part of the city's 2020 budget did seven Ottawa councillors vote against?

And what reason did the province give for cancelling a proposed eastern Ontario wind farm?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

