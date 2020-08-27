CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Dec. 6
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why did a group of protesters stage a six-day sit-in at the University of Ottawa?
Which Ottawa neighbourhood has been deemed a "food desert" by the local community health centre?
And who is being asked to self-isolate by public health officials in the Kingston, Ont., area?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.