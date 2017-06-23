CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Dec. 15
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which eastern Ontario community was a bit shaken up Tuesday after an earthquake struck nearby?
What remark prompted an Ottawa transit commissioner to issue a public apology Wednesday?
And why will Ottawa Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson soon be returning to his Swedish hometown?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.