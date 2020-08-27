CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Dec. 13
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Who was the first person in Ottawa to be vaccinated against COVID-19?
What could show up on Sparks Street and in the ByWard Market next year, thanks to a COVID-19 grant?
And why is an eastern Ontario OPP inspector facing fraud charges?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.