CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Dec. 1
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which company has Ottawa-based coffeeshop chain Bridgehead been sold to?
Which local celebrity saw a musical based on their work make its Brodway debut?
And why was the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board compelled to issue an apology this week?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.