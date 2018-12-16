CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Dec. 9
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why is Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Tobi Nussbaum resigning from city council?
What big change is coming in 2019 to Winterlude?
And why has Ottawa Fury FC been told it can't play in the United Soccer League next season?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.