New
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Dec. 2
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
How much is Ottawa's delayed light rail system costing the city?
Why did the only hospital in Maniwaki, Que., shut down its operating room this week?
And which party ended up winning Monday's federal byelection in Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.