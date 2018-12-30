CBC Ottawa's year-end news quiz for 2018
How closely did you follow the past 365 days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past 52 weeks in local news
Which animal's unexpected presence threatened the launch of Bluesfest?
Why did an eastern Ontario MPP decided to leave the Progressive Conservative party, only a few months after being elected?
And did you keep track of all of the sagas that befell the Ottawa Senators in 2018?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in an expanded year-end CBC Ottawa news quiz.