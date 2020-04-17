CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Aug. 9
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Which Ottawa city councillor believes they were intentionally targeted when someone threw a rock through their window?
Which Carleton University department has decided to reform its curriculum and carry out a major overhaul of its co-op placements?
And how are heritage advocates responding to the latest proposed revamp for the Château Laurier?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.