CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Aug. 5
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which punitive measure is a federal government agency taking against an Ottawa mosque?
What new bylaw is stirring debate among people who live on the fringes of Gatineau Park?
And how is one Ottawa brewery offering a unique spin on Doug Ford's "buck-a-beer" promise?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.