CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Aug. 4
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
How frequently were OC Transpo riders injured in city bus crashes in 2017 and 2018?
Why was an Ottawa Police Service officer charged Thursday by the province's police watchdog?
And what are Outaouais residents more likely to do than other Quebecers, according to a new report?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.