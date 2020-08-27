Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Aug. 30
Ottawa·New

CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Aug. 30

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

What's the preferred route for a tram that would connect Gatineau's future light rail network with Ottawa?

What reason did an Ottawa police officer recently give for pulling over a Black man, according to a video of the traffic stop?

And what COVID-19 milestone did Ottawa pass this week?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

