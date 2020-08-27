CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Aug. 30
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What's the preferred route for a tram that would connect Gatineau's future light rail network with Ottawa?
What reason did an Ottawa police officer recently give for pulling over a Black man, according to a video of the traffic stop?
And what COVID-19 milestone did Ottawa pass this week?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.