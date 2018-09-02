CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Aug. 26
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which sport has Ottawa speed skater Vincent De Haître set his sights on for the 2020 Summer Olympics?
What Gatineau project was effectively killed when the city declared the neighbourhood around the Canadian Museum of Nature a heritage district?
And which issue will the City of Kingston be seeking public feedback on, starting this week?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.