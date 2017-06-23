CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Aug. 25
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What pledge did Peter Sloly, Ottawa's new police chief, make Monday at city hall?
Which town is threatening to take control of its water treatment plant if issues around discoloured water aren't resolved?
And what shameful episode in the history of Queen's University will medical students be taught about when classes begin this fall?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.