Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Aug. 16
Ottawa

CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Aug. 16

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Which Ottawa city councillor announced they would be returning to council after an absence of nearly a year?

Why were some students back in class Wednesday, even though most local schools aren't slated to open until September?

And why did Ontario Provincial Police charge an Almonte, Ont., man with careless driving Friday?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now