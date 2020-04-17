CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Aug. 16
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which Ottawa city councillor announced they would be returning to council after an absence of nearly a year?
Why were some students back in class Wednesday, even though most local schools aren't slated to open until September?
And why did Ontario Provincial Police charge an Almonte, Ont., man with careless driving Friday?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.